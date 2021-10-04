KPMG launches Integrated Due Diligence spanning financial, tax and legal services amidst the rise of M&A deals in Thailand

The Merger & acquisitions (M&A) market is on the rise globally, especially booming in North America and in parts of Europe. In Thailand, despite the third wave of the pandemic hitting hard, businesses are still continuing their expansion projects. According to the Board of Investment (BOI), the accumulated value of private investment spiked 158% during the first seven months of 2021 year-on-year. During the same period, Thailand attracted THB279 billion in foreign direct investment, the biggest investors being companies from Japan, the US and China.

“We are seeing continued appetite for business acquisitions in Thailand, whether due to emerging trends such as online retail and life sciences, or sectors which have been impacted by the pandemic and need to adapt,” says Charoen Phosamritlert, KPMG in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. “Acquiring, investing or merging with a business presents new challenges and opportunities for companies. What is important is that companies consider all aspects of a deal – with financial, tax and legal implications at the forefront. This is why we launched the KPMG Integrated Due Diligence team to provide a one-stop, hassle free service for our clients looking to either acquire or sell their business.”