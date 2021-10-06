Thu, October 14, 2021

LiVE Exchange on New Alternatives for Thai SMEs and Startups in the Capital Market

The webinar will be joined by industry experts from FTI, SET, KPMG in Thailand and SUNSWEET PCL.

KPMG in Thailand, together with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the Market for Alternative Investment (mai), and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is hosting a webinar “LiVE Exchange on New Alternatives for Thai SMEs and Startups in the Capital Market” (ทางเลือกใหม่ของ SMEs และ Startups ไทยในตลาดทุน). The webinar, opened to interested SMEs and Startups, will be on Thursday, 7 October 2021, 10:00-12:00.

The event will be conducted in Thai. Register now to join the seminar.

Published : October 06, 2021

