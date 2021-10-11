Unlocking business resilience through a successful HR management strategy

While change in today’s day and age has always been increasingly rapid, recent challenges have accelerated this even more. The pandemic has changed the way businesses and consumers are behaving. This combined with the already fast-pace developments of new digital technologies, means that businesses are constantly needing to change, reevaluate their strategy and refresh their business model.

“All these changes have businesses revisiting how they manage their people; the nature of work has changed – many organizations are allowing their staff to work from home,” says Charoen Phosamritlert, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. “Needs of employees have also changed as they focus more on employee wellbeing and happiness. Therefore, efficiently navigating and successfully managing these changes as well as developing and retaining talents are key to successful people management in the era of the next normal.”

“There are a lot of challenges to HR management that businesses need to consider,” says Tidarat Chimluang, Advisory Partner, KPMG in Thailand. “First, businesses need to identify the objectives of HR management to align with the organization’s vision, mission and strategy for the next normal. Secondly, there needs to be a clear designation of roles and responsibilities as well as the qualifications of employees. It is also important to identify the HR Value Proposition or what is the main goal of the HR team, whether it’s employee development or increase employee engagement. Finally, organizations must revisit their HR Operating Model, which is the way they manage their HR strategy, including policy, mechanics, processes or using new digital technologies to manage their human resources.”