Markets wrap: Megacap tech rallies as 10-year bond yield drops

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks, while the NYSE FANG+ Index of giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Google's parent Alphabet Inc. climbed about 1%. The S&P 500 rebounded, following a three-day drop. Ten-year yields remained below 1.6%. The two-year rate -- which is more sensitive to policy moves -- rose. Delta Air Lines Inc. led losses in U.S. carriers after warning that rising fuel costs will threaten earnings this quarter.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in September by more than forecast, underscoring inflationary pressures. The Biden administration is trying to relieve supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the Christmas shopping season, but officials acknowledge their options are limited. Unprecedented shipping challenges, materials shortages, high commodities prices and rising wages have driven up costs for producers. Many have passed a portion of those costs to customers, leading to more persistent inflation.

"Wednesday's still elevated consumer-price index marks about six-months worth of hot inflation data -- suggesting that inflation is not as transitory as many investors previously expected," said Nancy Davis, founder of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm Quadratic Capital Management. "The overall inflation story is being driven by supply-chain disruptions and a swift rise in prices, due to the labor shortage."