Card issuers must be responsible for ‘inexplicable’ deduction, says central bank

“To verify these transactions, immediately contact call centres or branches of financial institutions that have issued the cards. All financial institutions have been instructed to resolve this issue promptly and return the money to cardholders in case the transaction was not initiated by them,” the statement said.

“The Bank of Thailand and Thai Bankers' Association’s top priority is to ensure all financial transactions are secure, and customers’ personal information is protected. If any irregularity is found, banks should contact their customers immediately and take responsibility for any mistakes made,” it added.