Thailand elite cardholders offered new privileges

The Thailand Privilege Card Co is launching a new “Elite Flexible One” campaign, which will make it easier for foreigners to buy property in the country. A separate “Welcome Back to Amazing Paradise” campaign has been launched to bring back existing elite cardholders, so they can contribute to the revival of the economy.

Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), launched the “Elite Flexible One” project and “Welcome back to Amazing Paradise” campaign on Monday in a bid to respond to the government's policy to build confidence in the eyes of foreigners amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elite card programme offers the opportunity to obtain a long-term multiple entry visa and affords members the right to live in Thailand for up to 20 years with selections of additional complementary services and benefits. The company revealed that there are currently 14,476 cardmembers, as of the data collected until August 31.

The company said that the "Elite Flexible One" project has been set up to help support the real estate business to attract foreign investors, including foreigners who have purchasing power and are interested in a long-term stay in the kingdom.


The company also launched the campaign “Welcome back to Amazing Paradise” to encourage foreign members to travel to the country and stay for a long time through the Phuket Sandbox programme. The campaign is aimed to boost the tourism sector in line with the TAT strategy.

