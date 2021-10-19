U.S. stocks extend rebound as oil pares gains

Earlier on Monday OPEC+ failed to meet output targets and Russia opted against sending more natural gas to Europe, pushing commodity prices higher. However, oil's decline from a session high eased some fears of inflation and policy tightening. The S&P 500 has now pared back losses from an all-time high to about 1.1%.

"The issues that caused the pullback have quieted over the past two weeks, which has rightly allowed stocks to bounce," wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded "The Sevens Report" newsletter. "But these issues are not resolved by any stretch of the imagination."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.59% while U.K. yields surged after the Bank of England warned on the need to respond to price pressures. Rate-hike bets have now also picked up in Australia and New Zealand, where inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in 10 years. The dollar was little changed.

"Rising commodity prices -- particularly oil prices, which only appear to go in one direction at the moment -- are boosting expectations of high inflation becoming more entrenched and a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.