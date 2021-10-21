Stocks inch toward record as traders mull recovery

The gains come on the heels of the S&P 500's best start to an earnings season in the last two years with the index gaining about 3.6% in the first week. Solid corporate results have helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation, driving stocks higher. Elsewhere, crypto shares also rose as Bitcoin surged past a record.

"What we see is an earnings season that's likely to be more volatile than the last several," said Beata Kirr, co-head of investment strategies at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, on Bloomberg TV and Radio. The past couple quarters of have seen earnings expand 45% year over year, whereas consensus estimates for 2022 is a more moderate 9% year-over-year gain, she explained.

"Now that's still positive," she said. "And that's one of the fundamental underpinnings that's really driving the equity market forward."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed as corporate earnings have taken some of the spotlight away from concerns about stagflation -- the combination of lower growth and higher inflation. Still, clouds are gathering over the economic recovery in the face of higher energy costs, global supply-chain bottlenecks and reduced central bank support.