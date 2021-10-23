Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Dow Thailand Group (Dow), has unveiled in Thailand an innovative, non-flammable, non-hazardous water-based traffic paint technology. FASTRACK™ Technology offers affordable, water-based, quick-drying, durable coatings that improve driver safety, especially at night. FASTRACK™ Technology is now available to the Thai market.
FASTRACK™ Technology is a waterborne traffic paint innovation developed in the overseas research laboratories of Dow. Excellent key features include 100% acrylic polymer technology that offers fast drying even under conditions of high humidity or low air circulation.
FASTRACK™ Technology offers excellent durability and enhanced retention of glass beads that benefits extended reflectivity and night-time visibility. It also offers low volatile content (Low-VOC) that facilitates the formulation of coatings to address stringent environmental standards. FASTRACK™ Technology, as a water-based system, offers advantages in worker health and safety and reduced air pollution. Traditional traffic paint systems have been solvent based and/or hot melt that require high energy needs (200 °C). FASTRACK™ Technology is applied at ambient conditions and spray equipment is readily cleaned with water.
Puay Koon Chia, Asia Pacific Commercial Director for Dow Coating Materials said “At Dow, we see the role of business as a catalyst for change – as a driver of innovation that protects life and the environment, while helping create business growth. In alignment with our 2025 Sustainability Goals, we try to spark sustainable innovation and create shared value by solving social problems through our own technology and expertise.”
Compared to traditional systems, FASTRACK™ Technology offers a reduction in difficult and hazardous on-site work processes. FASTRACK™ Technology is already used in countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. In Thailand, paints formulated with FASTRACK™ Technology is currently used on airport runways, aprons, and aircraft parking lots at some of the major airports of the country. “It’s exciting to see waterbased airport marking paints applied in Thailand… the same innovative technology being used in highway markings which started in the USA 3 decades ago” added Yan Kit Kwok, Southeast Asia Commercial Director
Published : October 23, 2021
