Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Dow Thailand Group (Dow), has unveiled in Thailand an innovative, non-flammable, non-hazardous water-based traffic paint technology. FASTRACK™ Technology offers affordable, water-based, quick-drying, durable coatings that improve driver safety, especially at night. FASTRACK™ Technology is now available to the Thai market.

FASTRACK™ Technology is a waterborne traffic paint innovation developed in the overseas research laboratories of Dow. Excellent key features include 100% acrylic polymer technology that offers fast drying even under conditions of high humidity or low air circulation.

FASTRACK™ Technology offers excellent durability and enhanced retention of glass beads that benefits extended reflectivity and night-time visibility. It also offers low volatile content (Low-VOC) that facilitates the formulation of coatings to address stringent environmental standards. FASTRACK™ Technology, as a water-based system, offers advantages in worker health and safety and reduced air pollution. Traditional traffic paint systems have been solvent based and/or hot melt that require high energy needs (200 °C). FASTRACK™ Technology is applied at ambient conditions and spray equipment is readily cleaned with water.