WHA Corp expects to ride growth wave by year-end

WHA chairwoman Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said the reopening would send a positive signal to businesses related to industrial estates, including those of her corporation.

The business, she pointed out, will grow at the end of the year, with this growth becoming more obvious at the beginning of 2022.

Jareeporn said WHA land sales will surpass the 2021 target of 820 rai – 750 in Thailand and the remaining 70 in Vietnam.

She said WHA’s performance in this fourth quarter is expected to keep growing due to the improved rate of land transfers.

Also, the value of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Lshld REIT (WHART) was reportedly increased to more than THB5.5 billion, with a promising margin of returns.

WHA warehouse rental areas will total 2.56 million square metres at the end of the year, Jareeporn also revealed.

Furthermore, the WHA will invest in three WHART projects in a bid to increase its rental area by 184,329 square metres.

WHA’s new buildings will be rented by big players in the e-commerce market, namely Alibaba Group and Shopee Xpress, Jareeporn said.

She also announced that the properties added to WHART would touch THB480 billion in value in the future, while total management areas were expected to increase by 1.58 million square metres.

Therefore, WHART will still be the biggest trust in Thailand related to distribution centres, warehouses and factories, she added.