Stocks drop as growth concern lingers; oil falls

Investors are counting on earnings to support equity prices, and so far the reporting season has been solid overall. But worries remain that over time rising raw material and wage costs and supply-chain snarls could crimp margins and weigh on the global economy recovery.

"Equities moved higher last week, fully recovering from the September dip. That said, in our view, last week's positive performance does not create head winds for performance ahead," said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. "Market positioning is still approximately neutral, which could point to further upside potential in equity markets. We believe recent positive market moves could be the beginning of a now-earlier 'Santa Clause rally.' "

The debt crisis in China's property sector continues to hang over the market: authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate China Evergrande Group's woes. Meanwhile, a top Chinese regulator called on companies to make "active preparations" to meet payments on offshore bonds.

Bitcoin fell below $60,000. On the virus front, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave its backing to the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for young children.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

- The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:07 p.m. EDT

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.7%

- The MSCI World index fell 0.5%

Currencies

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

- The euro was little changed at $1.1600

- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3739

- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 113.85 per dollar

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasurys declined seven basis points to 1.53%

- Germany's 10-year yield declined six basis points to -0.18%

- Britain's 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 0.99%

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3% to $82.10 a barrel

- Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,799.20 an ounce