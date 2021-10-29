Virtual seminar sheds light on changing regional landscape of start-ups in post-Covid era

Also attending were PTT senior executive vice president Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, QueQ (Thailand) CEO and co-founder Rungsun Promprasith and Bitkub Capital Group Holdings’ CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopha. They spoke about “Start-ups – the newest warlords of Thai economy”.

In his discourse, McKinnon pointed out that Australia and Thailand were similar in tourism, have world-class universities and systems to support start-ups worldwide.

“Apart from China and Singapore, Australia is also one of the Asia-Pacific countries which is outstanding in start-ups. Australia also has entrepreneurship indicators similar to Sweden and Singapore,” he said.

“In the beginning, Australia started by holding activities for start-ups in Melbourne and Sydney before expanding to other countries. These activities helped boost the GDP of countries with start-ups by US$1.3 trillion.”

He added that Australia prioritises support for start-ups such as opening the door for interaction with investors, business mentors and partners, at least until they grow to become important economic drivers.

“Start-ups will play an important role in helping the economy to recover in the post-Covid-19 era,” he said.