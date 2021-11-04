SCB 10X announces new investment in leading e-commerce fulfillment solution startup "MyCloudFulfillment"

MyCloudFulfillment reported its highest growth so far during the first half of this year, with 300,000 orders received per month, more than triple the growth reported over the same period last year. Through collaboration with the JWD Group its warehouses have expanded from two original locations at Lat Krabang and Rangsit with a total area of ​​over 10,000 square meters to a new third warehouse in Minburi with a total area of over 6,500 square meters. The new warehouse will have the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 orders per day. MyCloudfulfillment is proud to have received many awards from various institutions, such as the National Innovation Award 2021 in the category of Outstanding Innovative Organization given to medium-sized private enterprises, the Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin, and we were also one of two homegrown startups selected as this year's Forbes Asia 100 To Watch.

"Apart from financial support in this fundraising round, we are hoping to bring SCB's financial products to increase convenience for our customers, such as the PayZave system to boost liquidity for both buyers and sellers or connecting QR payment to live streaming commerce, the live sale of goods, or connecting stock management with SCB affiliates such as Robinhood. MyCloudFulfillment's logistics partners like JWD will boost its capability to increase customer numbers, build more warehouses and expand services spanning many industries. We are very confident that support from SCB 10X and JWD will promote MyCloudFulifllment's stable growth and expansion in the ASEAN region," added Nithi Satchatippavarn.