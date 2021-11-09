Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistle-blower hearing

Critics, including Haugen and British lawmakers, said the company should focus on the safety of its existing platforms before creating a new one.

This is "a false choice," Bickert said. "We will do both of those things."

She said the company supports giving users more transparency and control over the algorithms that determine what they see "in general."

"I've seen regulatory proposals in the almost 10 years I've been here that, on the surface, sound great," she said. "But when you dive into the details of them, you realize that there could be some unintended consequences."

The EU's Digital Markets Act would target anti-competitive behavior, while the Digital Services Act rules on how companies handle illegal and harmful content. Both proposals are being debated in EU institutions and intended to be enforceable next year.

Parliamentarians are expected to focus their questions to Haugen on the Digital Services Act and whether its proposal would do enough to address algorithms the whistle-blower says give too much priority to misinformation and hate speech.

EU commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said he'd met Haugen earlier Monday and in a statement echoed sentiments of British lawmakers around executive accountability.

"At the end of the day, it is the CEO and the board who are responsible for their company's actions," he said. "The digital sphere is no exception."