Prayut happy with progress of THAI’s rehab plan

“The economic team informed me this morning [November 8] that the rehabilitation is progressing as planned, with the airline having enough cash flow and unnecessary expenses reduced. Monthly expenditure is also dropping,” Prayut said. “THAI will always remain the national carrier and continue to operate under the rehabilitation plan. The airline will undergo some changes based on necessity and urgency.”

The prime minister also promised that the funds sought by the airline will not be reduced, but said the money will not be disbursed as yet. “Instead, I have suggested that the airline raise funds from other sources first,” he said.