Malaysia agrees to reopen two Narathiwat checkpoints

“We expect the reopening of the two checkpoints to help generate at least 600 million baht in trade revenue,” said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The minister added that Thailand shares 97 border checkpoints with neighbouring countries, and 46 of them have resumed cross-border activities thanks to an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

“All nine checkpoints in the four deep South provinces will be in operation once Tak Bai and Buke Ta reopen,” Jurin added.