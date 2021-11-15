Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Malaysia agrees to reopen two Narathiwat checkpoints

Malaysian authorities on Monday accepted Thailand’s proposal to reopen Narathiwat’s Tak Bai and Buke Ta border checkpoints, which had been closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We expect the reopening of the two checkpoints to help generate at least 600 million baht in trade revenue,” said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The minister added that Thailand shares 97 border checkpoints with neighbouring countries, and 46 of them have resumed cross-border activities thanks to an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

“All nine checkpoints in the four deep South provinces will be in operation once Tak Bai and Buke Ta reopen,” Jurin added.

Malaysia agrees to reopen two Narathiwat checkpoints

“In the first nine months of this year, cross-border trade stood at 1.27 trillion baht, a 31.67 per cent increase from the same period in 2020,” the minister said. “Exports contributed 778.36 billion, marking a 38.06 per cent increase year on year, while imports were worth 497.17 billion, expanding 22.78 per cent year on year.”

The Commerce Ministry said Malaysia is Thailand’s No 1 cross-border trade partner, with total trade volume in the first nine months of 2021 recorded at 239 billion baht, up 36.47 per cent year on year and is responsible for 35.73 per cent of all cross border trade volume.

Jurin added that the government was also working with Cambodian authorities to open more border checkpoints, including Tha Sen in Trat and Nong Ian in Sa Kaew provinces.

Related Stories

Attack on Narathiwat Army camp kills ranger, injures four soldiers

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

A visit to Narathiwat’s very own green lung

Related News

Published : November 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.