Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

Video footage at Rangae Makkha intersection in Narathiwat province.

People normally wait patiently at the red light, but on Wednesday something abnormal happened.

A buffalo appeared as if out of nowhere, going on the rampage in the middle of the road. It’s target? Motorcycle riders.

Seeing the angry animal charge at them, the motorcyclists had no option but to flee, leaving their motorcycles behind in the frenzy. The buffalo then appeared to vent its anger on the bikes, trampling and breaking some.

Fortunately, no one injured.