Thursday, July 22, 2021

in-focus

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

A buffalo went on the rampage at an intersection in Narathiwat on July 21, attacking and sending people fleeing in all directions. Here’s a look at the rare occurrence.

Video footage at Rangae Makkha intersection in Narathiwat province.
People normally wait patiently at the red light, but on Wednesday something abnormal happened.
A buffalo appeared as if out of nowhere, going on the rampage in the middle of the road. It’s target? Motorcycle riders.
Seeing the angry animal charge at them, the motorcyclists had no option but to flee, leaving their motorcycles behind in the frenzy. The buffalo then appeared to vent its anger on the bikes, trampling and breaking some.
Fortunately, no one injured. 

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

