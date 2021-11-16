GC Rated Number One for Three Consecutive Years in the World in the DJSI Chemicals Sector, As It Transitions into Net Zero Organization

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (“GC”), confirmed GC has been recently rated number one in the world for sustainability in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) chemicals sector for the third consecutive year – the first Thai petrochemical company to achieve this for three years, driven by combining environmentally friendly innovations with advanced technologies. The ranking reflects GC's commitment to applying an integrated and sustainable business approach through environment, social and governance & economic factors (ESG).

GC is focused on maximizing efficiency across all assets – guided by digitalization and the ‘5Rs’ principle to Reduce unnecessary or repetitive processes or uses; Reuse solutions to prolong service life; Recycle to utilize them more; Reject substances that are not environmentally friendly and leverage Renewable resources to optimize processes and reduce energy consumption.

The company successfully outperforms its benchmarks by utilizing existing and adopting new low carbon technologies, as well as increasing the use of low carbon processes, to overcome current technological limitations. Moreover, GC recognizes that climate change is one of the most significant issues globally and has set a clear roadmap with increased medium-term targets to reduce greenhouse gases by 20 percent within 2030 on the journey to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.