Market wrap: Big Tech drives S&P 500 to 66th record this year

Some other corporate highlights:

- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks slumped after e-commerce behemoth Alibaba's disappointing revenue outlook.

- CVS Health rose after saying it will close 900 stores over the next three years, part of a plan to decrease its store density in some areas.

- U.S. health insurers say they want more proof before paying for Biogen's Aduhelm, stalling sales of the costly new Alzheimer's therapy that the company hailed as a breakthrough for patients.

Bitcoin continued its slide Thursday, falling for a fifth consecutive day in a retreat from record highs. The world's largest cryptocurrency hasn't slumped that long since the five days that ended May 16. Unlike traditional assets, crypto assets trade on the weekend, so the streak includes Saturday and Sunday.

JPMorgan Chase economists said they now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022. Goldman Sachs analysts said last month they expect a Fed hike in July. Their counterparts at Morgan Stanley still see officials not shifting rates throughout next year.

Stocks

- The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

- The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

- The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1372

- The British pound was little changed at $1.3498

- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 114.24 per dollar

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58%

- Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.28%

- Britain's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.92%

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.81 a barrel

- Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,865.10 an ounce