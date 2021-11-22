Gold stays stable from Saturday close

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,650 per baht weight and selling price THB28,750, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,136.96 and THB29,250, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,846 (THB60,659) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $9.8 to $1,851.6 per ounce. This was the lowest level in more than a week due to pressure from the sharp fall in oil prices and the appreciation of the US dollar that rose to its highest level in about 16 months.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$110 to $17,260 (THB72,690) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
