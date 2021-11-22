Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

The volume of total transactions was 5.18 billion baht with an index high of 1,649.20 and a low of 1,646.72 in opening trade.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were TRUE, ADVANC, DTAC, PTT, DIF, CBG, EA, AOT, GPSC and CPF.
The SET Index closed at 1,645.06 on Friday, down 5.96 points or 0.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 102.89 billion baht with an index high of 1,656.27 and a low of 1,641.52.
Published : November 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
