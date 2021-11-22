Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were TRUE, ADVANC, DTAC, PTT, DIF, CBG, EA, AOT, GPSC and CPF.

The SET Index closed at 1,645.06 on Friday, down 5.96 points or 0.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 102.89 billion baht with an index high of 1,656.27 and a low of 1,641.52.