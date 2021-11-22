Mon, November 22, 2021

business

Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 2.51 points or 0.15 per cent to 1,647.57 on Monday morning.

The volume of total transactions was 5.18 billion baht with an index high of 1,649.20 and a low of 1,646.72 in opening trade.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were TRUE, ADVANC, DTAC, PTT, DIF, CBG, EA, AOT, GPSC and CPF.

The SET Index closed at 1,645.06 on Friday, down 5.96 points or 0.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 102.89 billion baht with an index high of 1,656.27 and a low of 1,641.52.

Related News

Published : November 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

NBTC invites Dtac, True to explain merger possibility

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Texas plans to become the bitcoin capital, vulnerable power grid and all

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Disney World halts vaccine requirement for workers after Florida restricts employer mandates

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Thailand, Laos, China meet virtually to discuss dual-track railway link

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

"Paradise for Dog Lovers" -- Fantastic dog show in India

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Head coach Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.