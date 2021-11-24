Markets wrap: Stocks rise amid gains in cyclicals; techs fall

Traders pruned bets for a dovish-for-longer Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell was selected for a second term. The chair himself sought to strike a balance in his policy approach, saying the central bank would use tools at its disposal to support the economy as well as to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.

"Looking at the market today, obviously things that are sensitive to rates" are moving, Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust in Santa Ana, California, said by phone. "Tech is showing a little bit of weakness, financials are showing strength. That's reflective of that move in the yield curve."

Despite recent declines, U.S. stocks have been trading near records, giving rise to concerns about valuations as investors weigh prospects for growth amid rising inflation and a persistent pandemic.

"The market is still overbought and needs to digest some of the recent gains," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said by phone.