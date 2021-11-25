Markets wrap: U.S. stocks rise post-Fed minutes; dollar gains

The Nov. 2-3 meeting minutes noted the committee "would not hesitate to take appropriate actions to address inflation pressures." Since then, inflation surged to the highest rate since 1990 and Fed officials have said it may be appropriate to discuss quickening the pace of tapering at the December meeting. That's triggered a jump in Treasury yields, with the two-year rate soaring to the highest since early March 2020 and markets bringing forward bets on rate hikes.

"We need to be careful here about loading up on risk," Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said on Bloomberg TV. "We want to own some cyclicality to play this continued rebound and this continued unfolding of the recovery here, but we want to just pump the brakes a little bit."

U.S. personal spending rose in October from a month earlier by more than expected, while a closely watched inflation measure posted the largest annual increase in three decades. In addition, data showed 199,000 people made initial jobless claims in the period ended Nov. 20, the least since 1969, while orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rose in October by more than forecast, highlighting solid momentum for capital investment at the start of the fourth quarter.

"There are hints that the job market is pretty good in today's numbers," Marvin Loh, global macro strategist at State Street Corporation, said on Bloomberg TV. "If there are signs that the job market is going to heal itself faster then let's say than the second half of next year, rate hikes are going to be live. But having said that, we're already pricing in mid-2022 and starting to think about May of 2022, so I don't see how much more we can get from an aggressive side of things."