Baht up, but worries over Omicron, gold price might see currency skid

Poon said that the baht strengthen on Tuesday due to the dollar strengthening but the baht might be pressured by the worry of the “Omicron” variant that will cause the baht to weaken.

Moreover, the gold price dropped down to 1,775 dollars per ounce after the US Federal Reserve’s president supported to decrease in quantitive easing. Some investors will buy on dips which will pressure the baht.

However, the baht might strengthen if the scientific research reveals that the “Omicron” variant of Covid-19 is not worrying too much.

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 33.80 to 34 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency.