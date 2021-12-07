Stocks surge in rebound after volatile week

The mood across markets was calmer on Monday as investors pointed to good news from South Africa that showed hospitals haven't been overwhelmed by the latest wave of Covid cases. However, the Cboe volatility index remains elevated.

"Although we do expect this volatility to continue, it very well could be a buying opportunity," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, in a note. "We've been living with Covid-19 for more than 20 months now. We've seen several variants and managed to move forward, and we expect a similar playbook to work once again."

Oil rose after Saudi Arabia boosted crude prices, signaling confidence in the demand outlook. U.S. natural gas fell on forecasts for warmer weather, easing some previous inflationary pressures. And the 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 1.43%.

Initial data from South Africa are "a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said on Sunday. Though, at the same time, he cautioned that it's too early to be definitive.

"Admittedly, we don't know how effective current vaccines are against omicron, or how transmissible it is, but we do know that the appetite for another nationwide shutdown is quite low and that these questions should be answered over the coming weeks," Detrick said.