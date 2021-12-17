Fortinet Thailand aims aggressive growth in enterprise market in 2022

Fortinet appoints Pakthapa (Pam) Chatkomes as the new Country Manager for Thailand, effective since November 1st. She will reinforce Fortinet Thailand’s game-changing position to achieve the business growth target of 30-40% in 2022.
Pakthapa sees more opportunity for growth in the enterprise-size businesses across multiple sectors from the digital transformation phenomena, remote working situation as the impact from the pandemic, 5G and cloud computing environment, into those areas where she plans to penetrate Fortinet’s innovative security fabric portfolio.
She plans to grow the market share by 30% in public sector, 40% in telco, 50% in FSI and 50% in enterprise space significantly. Key aggressive strategies are to replace competition, increase partners who focus in enterprise market, take benefits from alliance partner, and increase the sales headcount. Her plan also to leverage the trust in Fortinet among the enterprise customers. Therefore, more advanced training will be provided to up-skill Fortinet workforce to expert, whom the customers shall regard as trusted advisor, specialist in their network/application environment.
From the establishment in Thailand since 2005, Fortinet has remarkable growth in the market. At current, a strong team of 30+ staff are based here. The site is arranged as the operational hub then equipped with Technical Support, Market and TAC pool resource to serve the business in Southeast Asia region. The office reserves an area and set up “Intelligence Lab” experience center to fulfill the commitment in helping the partners and organizations in Thailand to understand and cope with advanced threat.
"Aligned with our vision to “Make possible a digital world you can always trust”, Fortinet crafts the more cohesive security fabric solution capabilities in providing the consolidating protection, even on the existing system the customers are using. Digitalization and virtualization become top concerns, especially the recent increase in remote workforce during COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in dramatic cybersecurity business expansion in Thailand. Fortinet then contributes to enable Thai organizations, who plan to deploy cloud and virtualization technologies in their digital transformation process, to a superior position in global competition. I hope that Fortinet’s converging cybersecurity platform can leverage Thailand’s economy step forefronts other ASEAN countries,” said Peerapong Jongvibool, Fortinet’s VP and Regional Sales Director for Southeast Asia & Hong Kong. “With her experiences, I’m strongly believe that Pakthapa will take the Fortinet Thailand gain the largest cybersecurity market share in ASEAN region.
Published : December 17, 2021
