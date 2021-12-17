Fortinet Thailand aims aggressive growth in enterprise market in 2022

Fortinet appoints Pakthapa (Pam) Chatkomes as the new Country Manager for Thailand, effective since November 1st. She will reinforce Fortinet Thailand’s game-changing position to achieve the business growth target of 30-40% in 2022.

Pakthapa sees more opportunity for growth in the enterprise-size businesses across multiple sectors from the digital transformation phenomena, remote working situation as the impact from the pandemic, 5G and cloud computing environment, into those areas where she plans to penetrate Fortinet’s innovative security fabric portfolio.

She plans to grow the market share by 30% in public sector, 40% in telco, 50% in FSI and 50% in enterprise space significantly. Key aggressive strategies are to replace competition, increase partners who focus in enterprise market, take benefits from alliance partner, and increase the sales headcount. Her plan also to leverage the trust in Fortinet among the enterprise customers. Therefore, more advanced training will be provided to up-skill Fortinet workforce to expert, whom the customers shall regard as trusted advisor, specialist in their network/application environment.