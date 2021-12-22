Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate but it will not weaken much because the Monetary Policy Committee and foreign investors have speculated that the Covid-19 situation will not be much worse.

Foreign investors have not sold a large number of short term bonds because they expected the baht will not weaken much.

On Wednesday, the Monetary Policy Committee will release a statement about economic recovery and a new economic outlook which might slow down the baht weakening if the committee has a positive view of the economic recovery.



Poon said that the baht will reach the key resistance level at 33.80 to the dollar if it weakens. However, the baht should strengthen in the short term according to the technical sign.