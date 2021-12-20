Baht weakens but may rally when gold price, economy improve

Poon said that the baht might strengthen if the Monetary Policy Committee speculated that the Thai economy will get better and the gold price increase.

The baht might swing sideways or slightly strengthen if the currency market has no clear movement at the end of the year.

The key support level for the baht would be at 33.3 to the dollar, which is the level at which importers are waiting to buy the dollar. Meanwhile, exporters are waiting to sell the dollar when the baht reaches 33.5 to the dollar.

Poon added that the dollar might swing sideways as the currency market has no clear movement at the end of the year which is the week before the Christmas holiday. The market also knew all monetary policies from central banks.