Thu, December 16, 2021

business

Baht advances after US Fed meeting sees dollar weaken

The baht opened at 33.40 to the US dollar on Thursday, strengthening from Wednesday’s closing rate of 33.415.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.35 and 33.45 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht is likely to strengthen after investors knew the result of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The baht might strengthen because the dollar slightly weakened which will cause the gold price to go up.

Moreover, Poon said that he saw a sign that foreign investors are coming back to invest in the baht as they bought the short term bonds for 2.5 billion baht. They will not invest much more until they saw how mergers and acquisitions transactions at the end of this year go.

He added that the baht resistance level would be at 33.30 to the dollar while the support level would be at 33.50 which was the weakest level before the Fed meeting.

Related News

Baht weakens as investors cautiously await Fed meeting outcome

Baht likely to strengthen in response to US Fed meeting on Thursday

Baht advances as foreigners plough THB6.3 bn into short-term bonds

Related News

Published : December 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

The Standard, HUA HIN Goes Glam This Festive Season With Celebrations On Thailands Gulf Coast

Published : Dec 16, 2021

CKPower reinforces its leadership in hydroelectric power plants and clean energy with world-class ISO certification

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Gold price sees better signs

Published : Dec 16, 2021

TPIPP chief Prachai pushes environmentally friendly ESG principles for next generation to build up business

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Four prison officials axed for alleged extortion, inmate abuse

Published : Dec 16, 2021

NCB gives Australian police drug samples to create international database

Published : Dec 16, 2021

How much it would cost you on new Si Rat-Outer Ring Road Expressway

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Tai becomes first luk thung singer to appear on Times Square billboard

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.