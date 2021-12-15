Wed, December 15, 2021

business

Baht weakens as investors cautiously await Fed meeting outcome

The baht opened at 33.42 to the US dollar on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday’s closing rate of 33.37.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.40 and 33.50 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate as investors are in a cautious state because the dollar strengthened in the short term before the US Federal Reserve’s meeting.

Poon said that the market will be back in a risk-on state which will cause the dollar to go down if the result from the meeting is the same as the market expected or the Fed send a signal to increase the interest rate lower than the market expected.

Moreover, the gold price might go up which will cause the baht to strengthen if the Fed does not hasten to use the monetary policy as the market expected and the dollar weakens.

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing sideways or weaken before the Fed meeting but might strengthen after the meeting.

Related News

Baht likely to strengthen in response to US Fed meeting on Thursday

Baht advances as foreigners plough THB6.3 bn into short-term bonds

Baht up a tad as foreigners resume investment in Thai assets

 

Poon said that the baht resistance level would be at 33.70 to the dollar while the support level might be at 33.30 which is the level that some investors will help the baht to not strengthen quickly unless foreign investors decide to invest more in the baht.

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Gold price slides down

Published : Dec 15, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate amid Omicron and QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Traders fret about inflation in countdown to fed

Published : Dec 15, 2021

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

New vaccine against Omicron variant likely needed: research group CEO

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.