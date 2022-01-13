Finance Ministry determined to go ahead with crypto, share trading taxes

“The collection of crypto and share trading taxes will help maintain fairness in the taxation system and expand Thailand’s tax collection base to bring in capital required for the country’s development,” he argued.

“Our tax collection base has remained the same for a long time despite a growing economy. This is because we have several tax exemptions designed to help certain sectors. Once those sectors are able to get back on their feet, it will be time to reduce the exemptions.”

Arkhom said Thailand had issued a tax on cryptocurrency in 2018 but this had received an exemption due to being a new sector, while the financial transaction tax collected from profits earned by share trading had also been exempted by the Revenue Department for 30 years in a bid to reduce the cost of share trading and promote investment.