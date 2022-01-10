Thai crypto tax criteria ready by end of month

His statement came after Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha urged the department to clarify rules for calculating tax on profits from the sale or investment of digital assets or cryptocurrencies.
Ekniti said his agency is now discussing cryptocurrency tax guidelines with the Bank of Thailand, Securities and Exchange Commission and other bodies.
Noting that cryptocurrency investment and exchange had grown by leaps and bounds over the past year in Thailand, he said this was a new issue for both taxpayers and the Revenue Department.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
