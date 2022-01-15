4th phase of shopping subsidy can be expected on Valentine’s Day

“The ministry is considering moving the registration date for the new round of Let’s Go Halves to mid-February, probably on the 14th as a Valentine’s gift to Thai people,” he said. “After registration, the system will take about a week to verify the information and registrants can start spending by the end of February or early March.”

The fourth phase was initially scheduled to kick off in March.

Under the scheme, the government will cover 50 per cent of the bills for food, drinks and basic necessities capped at up to 150 baht per day when payments are made via the Pao Tang application at participating shops.

A source from the Finance Ministry said that unlike the previous phases, which capped the total subsidy at 3,000 baht per person, this phase will only provide a total of 1,500 per person but will not limit the number of registrants.

Those who were approved for the third phase will have to re-apply for the fourth one, while all approved registrants are required to spend their subsidy within three months.