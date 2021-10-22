Fri, October 22, 2021

business

‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • ‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending ...

Total spending through the government’s “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping subsidy scheme came in at 105.44 billion baht via 25.32 million members as of October 21, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

This is the third phase of the scheme.

Under the scheme, members can buy food, beverage and basic necessities at half the price when paying through the Pao Tang application at participating shops. The total subsidy is capped at 3,000 baht per person, who can spend up to 150 baht per day.

“Of the total spending via Khon La Khrueng, 53.58 billion came from registrants and 51.85 billion was covered by the government,” Finance Ministry spokesman Pornchai Theerawet, who is also Fiscal Policy Office director, said.

‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

“The scheme will run until December 31, and people can register at www.คนละครึ่ง.com between 6am and 10pm daily until the 28 million limit for registrants is reached.”

Meanwhile, the other shopping stimulus scheme, “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (Spend More, Get More) recorded total spending of Bt2.7 billion through 479,293 participants as of October 21.

Under this scheme, eligible registrants are granted an e-voucher of up to 7,000 baht that can be used via the Pao Tang application at participating shops. People can sign up for this scheme at www.ยิ่งใช้ยิ่งได้.com between 6am and 10pm every day until the 1 million registrants limit is reached.

This campaign will also run until the end of December.

Related Stories

Third phase of shopping subsidy scheme to cover 16 million people

Cabinet okays another round of 'Let's Go Halves' scheme

Shopping stimulus scheme hit by low registrations on first day

Related News

Published : October 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Agriculture Ministry eyes connecting with China’s railway to expand trade routes

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Thai stocks gain for the second day running 

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Limitless Offers’ campaign to accelerate vehicle sales

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Thai gold price rises amid US inflation

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Latest News

Thailand Startups in Post-Covid Era

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Thai police crack open two major international trafficking rings

Published : Oct 22, 2021

‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

Published : Oct 22, 2021

1 dead, 33 injured in restaurant explosion in northeast China

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.