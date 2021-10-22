‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

This is the third phase of the scheme.

Under the scheme, members can buy food, beverage and basic necessities at half the price when paying through the Pao Tang application at participating shops. The total subsidy is capped at 3,000 baht per person, who can spend up to 150 baht per day.

“Of the total spending via Khon La Khrueng, 53.58 billion came from registrants and 51.85 billion was covered by the government,” Finance Ministry spokesman Pornchai Theerawet, who is also Fiscal Policy Office director, said.