‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

This is the third phase of the scheme.
Under the scheme, members can buy food, beverage and basic necessities at half the price when paying through the Pao Tang application at participating shops. The total subsidy is capped at 3,000 baht per person, who can spend up to 150 baht per day.
“Of the total spending via Khon La Khrueng, 53.58 billion came from registrants and 51.85 billion was covered by the government,” Finance Ministry spokesman Pornchai Theerawet, who is also Fiscal Policy Office director, said.
“The scheme will run until December 31, and people can register at www.คนละครึ่ง.com between 6am and 10pm daily until the 28 million limit for registrants is reached.”
Meanwhile, the other shopping stimulus scheme, “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (Spend More, Get More) recorded total spending of Bt2.7 billion through 479,293 participants as of October 21.
Under this scheme, eligible registrants are granted an e-voucher of up to 7,000 baht that can be used via the Pao Tang application at participating shops. People can sign up for this scheme at www.ยิ่งใช้ยิ่งได้.com between 6am and 10pm every day until the 1 million registrants limit is reached.
This campaign will also run until the end of December.
Published : October 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021