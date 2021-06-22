Shopping stimulus scheme hit by low registrations on first day

The scheme is targeting 4 million people with cashback e-vouchers worth 10-15 per cent on spending of up to 60,000 baht.

The cashback is capped at 7,000 baht per person and stored in registrants’ Pao Tang digital wallets to spend at participating shops.

The campaign aims to encourage high-income people to spend more to boost the economy, Finance Ministry permanent secretary Krisada Chinavicharana said on Tuesday.

“However, we understand that some wealthy people may not register because they want to help the government save budget.”