Motion to close Southeast Insurance still under probe, assures OIC

TGH told the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Wednesday that it had shut down Southeast Insurance because an increased number of claims for Covid-19 pay-outs had resulted in huge losses. However, the firm insisted it would be able to pay customers and stakeholders.

“When an insurance company wishes to close its business, they have to inform the OIC of the following before the closure can be approved,” the OIC announcement said.

1) Steps taken to manage or transfer active insurance policies to a new operator.

2) Steps taken inform its customers and beneficiaries of the closure and notify them on how to exercise their legal rights.

3) Steps taken to withdraw or transfer the deposit that it had placed with the OIC.

4) Asset and debt management plans, both in the loss insurance business and other related businesses.

5) The period during which regulations 1 to 4 will be implemented.