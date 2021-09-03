Insurance firms ordered to honour Covid-19 claims within 15 days

Hundreds of insurance policyholders have recently complained that insurance firms have left them waiting despite being provided with all relevant documents.

OIC secretary Suthipol Taweechaikarn said his agency has acknowledged this issue and had officials monitor the situation closely. He said in response to the order, many companies have adjusted their system to make payments faster.

The OIC has ordered companies with more than 100 outstanding compensation issues to establish a special division that only deals with Covid-19 cases. The examination of documents must be completed within three days and compensation paid within 15 days if all documents are in order. The company must inform the customer on the same day if documents are incomplete.

In disputed cases, insurance firms must report them to the OIC within seven days and report developments to the OIC every 15 days.