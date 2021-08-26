Insurance firms in trouble for delayed Covid-19 payments

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, TCC said it received several complaints about Asia Insurance 1950 being slow with its payments and that it sent a query to the company on Tuesday. It said Asia Insurance 1950 has not responded yet.

The council believes other insurance companies will do the same if action is not taken immediately.

TCC had filed a complaint with the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) last week about The One Insurance being late with its payments.

It expects OIC to help tackle both insurance companies and any such problems that may arise in the future.