Booking.com tops 2021 list of big earners in hotel reservation platforms

SiteMinder said the hotel booking trend in Thailand was moving in the same direction as globally. Hotels have generally been using online strategies and combining new and old methods to reach customers and earn more revenue.

These strategies focus on creating a balance between direct and indirect revenue, with direct reservation coming in third for two consecutive years as hotels invest in metasearch engines and convenient payment systems. Reservations directly with hotels has earned the highest revenue in 12 countries.

There were 29 new hotels on the list this year, reflecting hotels shift in focus when it comes to attracting new customers.

James Bishop, senior director of Global Ecosystem at SiteMinder, said hotels are adapting to the change in consumer behaviour and are happy to mix new methods with old guidelines.