Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Booking.com tops 2021 list of big earners in hotel reservation platforms

SiteMinder, an open-source hotel reservation software provider, recently published a list of 12 hotel booking websites that earned the most last year.

The top earners in 2021 were:

  1. Booking.com
  2. Agoda
  3. Hotel websites (direct reservation)
  4. Expedia Group
  5. Hotelbeds
  6. Traveloka
  7. Trip.com
  8. Global Distribution Systems
  9. Mr & Mrs Smith
  10. WebBeds - Destinations of the World
  11. WebBeds - Sunhotels
  12. DidaTravel

SiteMinder said the hotel booking trend in Thailand was moving in the same direction as globally. Hotels have generally been using online strategies and combining new and old methods to reach customers and earn more revenue.

These strategies focus on creating a balance between direct and indirect revenue, with direct reservation coming in third for two consecutive years as hotels invest in metasearch engines and convenient payment systems. Reservations directly with hotels has earned the highest revenue in 12 countries.

There were 29 new hotels on the list this year, reflecting hotels shift in focus when it comes to attracting new customers.

James Bishop, senior director of Global Ecosystem at SiteMinder, said hotels are adapting to the change in consumer behaviour and are happy to mix new methods with old guidelines.

Bradley Haines, regional vice president of Asia-Pacific at SiteMinder, added that the hotel environment has developed continuously. It is a good thing that business operators in Thailand have adopted new measures to attract both direct and indirect bookings.

“We saw a growing success of direct reservation, regional reservation platforms, and business-to-business room platforms last year. We also saw Mr & Mrs Smith rise to ninth place from 12th in 2020. This reflects the endeavour of local businesses to attract travellers with high-purchasing power and longer stays,” Haines said.

He added that operators must always analyse and evaluate online business strategies because the market is changing.

Visit the website
 

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

