Sanctions against Russia will hurt global economy, warns Kasikornbank chief

“The impact of the conflict that Thailand is facing now is the surge in oil prices, which has boosted the cost of energy and business operations as well as the price of goods and rate of inflation,” Patchara Samalapa, president of Kasikornbank, said.

“Financial and capital markets have started fluctuating since the conflict erupted, forcing investors to shift their focus to safer assets.

“Kasikornbank has some large corporate clients who conduct business with their partners in Russia and Ukraine, mostly in agricultural, construction and pharmaceutical industries,” he said.

“The bank has been following the situation closely and has advised our clients to take extra caution when conducting financial transactions with these two countries, as well as embrace the risk of delay in receiving money from partners in Russia and Ukraine.”