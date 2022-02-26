Sat, March 05, 2022

business

Thailand assessing Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impact on trade amid fuel fears

The Finance Ministry is launching measures to counter disruption to Thailand’s Bt3-billion trade with Russia and Ukraine caused by the outbreak of conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

The ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office has been tasked with analysing the situation, predicting impacts for the Thai and global economies, and drafting response measures, finance permanent secretary Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday.

Thailand is reliant on imports of Russian fuel, aerospace parts and tourists.

“The conflict may result in higher prices for products and fuel, rising inflation and fluctuation in the currency exchange rate. These are the aspects that the measures to be issued by Fiscal Policy Office will need to cover,” Krisada said.

Bilateral trade between Thailand and Russia rose 12.84 per cent to US$2.78 billion last year, according to the Commerce Ministry. Thai exports to Russia accounted for $1.03 billion, while imports stood at $1.75 billion.

Thailand’s trade with Ukraine, meanwhile, rose 5.56 per cent to $386.47 million in 2021. Thai exports to Ukraine were worth $134.76 million and imports $251.71 million.

Krisada said Thailand would also examine the long-term impact on Thai tourism, as the conflict could hit overseas travel by Russians and Europeans, who are core target groups for Thailand.

The Thai tourism industry might have to switch focus to other markets if the conflict drags on, he added.

Related News

All eyes on Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential impact on Thai exports

Govt readies flights to evacuate Thais from Ukraine

Flights from Thailand not affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict

 

Related News

Published : February 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai insurance sector primed for regional expansion as Asean market opens up

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Experts shed light on how Thailand can use Metaverse for tourism, business and education

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Investors snap up 23 hotels as Thai tourism industry starts improving

Published : Mar 04, 2022

THAI launches special flights to 4 Indian cities under travel bubble deal

Published : Mar 04, 2022

Latest News

PayPal accounts in Thailand to continue operating as normal

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Over 200 Thais brought home safely from war-torn Ukraine

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Russian Embassy warns ‘mercenaries’ against fighting for Ukraine

Published : Mar 05, 2022

4 Thai-developed Covid-19 vaccines, nasal spray fast nearing finish line

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.