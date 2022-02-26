Thailand assessing Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impact on trade amid fuel fears

The ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office has been tasked with analysing the situation, predicting impacts for the Thai and global economies, and drafting response measures, finance permanent secretary Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday.

Thailand is reliant on imports of Russian fuel, aerospace parts and tourists.

“The conflict may result in higher prices for products and fuel, rising inflation and fluctuation in the currency exchange rate. These are the aspects that the measures to be issued by Fiscal Policy Office will need to cover,” Krisada said.