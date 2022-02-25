Flights from Thailand not affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine shut its airspace after Russia attacked its capital Kyiv.
“Flights from Thailand are using the route to the south of Ukraine, passing over Iran and Turkey to avoid the conflict zone, at the suggestion of the International Civil Aviation Organisation,” Saksayam said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand [CAAT] has also confirmed that no Thai carriers are using Ukrainian airspace, he added.
Currently, only Thai Airways (THAI) is operating flights from Thailand to Europe and none of its seven routes passes over Ukraine. The seven routes are Bangkok-London (6 flights a week), Copenhagen (3 flights/week), Frankfurt (7 flights/week), Paris (2 flights/week), Zurich (3 flights/week), Brussels (2 flights/week) and Stockholm (3 flights/week).
Saksayam added that the closure of Ukrainian airspace might however increase air traffic on the route over Iran and Turkey as many international airlines will now opt to use it to avoid the conflict zone.
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
