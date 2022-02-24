Plan in place for evacuation of Thais in Ukraine as conflict with Russia aggravates

Meanwhile, Thai expatriates in Ukraine’s capital city Kiev reported a highly tense situation there, with multiple explosions and a large presence of the military.
“People can’t travel by air now because Kiev’s sky is closed. People are panicking. Many people are rushing home while others are fleeing the city by cars. This has caused traffic congestion,” a Thai woman told Nation Online.
The expatriate said that she had heard many explosions in the city but could not find out where they came from.
Ukraine has been involved in a military conflict with Russia, which reportedly made an invasion into parts of its western neighbour on Thursday.
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is preparing chartered flights and military cargo planes for possible evacuation of Thai nationals living in Ukraine, RTAF spokesman Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee said on Thursday.
He said that evacuation by military planes would require careful consideration as there is a military conflict in the area. So, chartered flights would be the first choice, as instructed by the government.
However, as a backup plan, RTAF commander-in-chief Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya has ordered cargo planes to be readied for operation whenever needed, according to the spokesman.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set an evacuation plan for Thai nationals in Ukraine, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said.
Chartered flights would be used in case of emergency, and land transport would be provided for Thai expats in case of air traffic suspension to bring them to Poland’s capital Warsaw before flying home, she said.
Thai nationals in Ukraine seeking assistance may contact the Thai Embassy in Warsaw by calling +48-696-642-348 or through e-mail at [email protected]
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha regularly on the latest situation in Ukraine and the PM has expressed his concern for the safety of Thai nationals there, according to the spokesperson.
Published : February 24, 2022
