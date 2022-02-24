Plan in place for evacuation of Thais in Ukraine as conflict with Russia aggravates

Meanwhile, Thai expatriates in Ukraine’s capital city Kiev reported a highly tense situation there, with multiple explosions and a large presence of the military.

“People can’t travel by air now because Kiev’s sky is closed. People are panicking. Many people are rushing home while others are fleeing the city by cars. This has caused traffic congestion,” a Thai woman told Nation Online.

The expatriate said that she had heard many explosions in the city but could not find out where they came from.

Ukraine has been involved in a military conflict with Russia, which reportedly made an invasion into parts of its western neighbour on Thursday.