Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Chartered flights ready to evacuate Thais in Ukraine if situation escalates

The government has kept chartered flights ready to evacuate Thai people from Ukraine.

Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was worried about Thai people in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is prepared to evacuate Thai people with chartered flights by Thai Airways and the Royal Thai Air Force in case there is an emergency situation. 

If Ukraine's airspace is closed, the ministry will organise vehicular transport for Thais to Warsaw, Poland.

The ministry is regularly briefing the prime minister about the situation in Ukraine, while the Embassy of Thailand in Warsaw is communicating with Thai people to prepare for any urgent situation, the Foreign Ministry said.

Thai people in Ukraine who would like to ask for help could contact the Embassy of Thailand in Warsaw at +48-696-642-348 or e-mail [email protected]

