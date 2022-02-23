Tue, March 01, 2022

Russia-Ukraine tensions could affect fuel-energy prices, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Tuesday that the rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine could affect the fuel and energy prices globally as well as in Thailand, and that the government will use appropriate measures to limit the impact on transport sector and prices of necessary products.

“On Wednesday (February 23) the ministry will discuss this issue at the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), including the possible impacts on Thailand,” he added.

“The world is monitoring the Russia-Ukraine situation and its impact on prices of fuel and energy closely,” he said. “However, the United States and Iran are discussing the possibility to increase oil production capability, which should help mitigate the rising of global oil price.”
 

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

