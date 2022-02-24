Mon, March 07, 2022

Thailand-UK flight route not affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions: TAT

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have not affected the Thailand-UK aviation route, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Thursday.

The flight route has not been affected as it does not pass the territorial airspace of either Russia or Ukraine, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, citing remarks from TAT’s London Office.

He said Etihad Airways UK, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines have also confirmed that the Russia-Ukraine tensions have not affected their Thailand-UK flight routes.

“TAT’s travel agency partners, namely Destination Travel, Gold Medal, Kuoni and Lotus Group, said reservations for travel from Britain to Thailand are still available,” he said.

Yuthasak added that TAT’s London Office would monitor the situation closely and contact airlines and travel agencies accordingly.

He confirmed that TAT would report the situation immediately if Russia-Ukraine tensions affect the Thailand-UK aviation route.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

