Embassy in Poland ready with plans to evacuate Thai people in Ukraine

The embassy said it has been in regular communication with the Thai people in Ukraine, offering the timeline of its efforts.

On February 13, the embassy together with the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a warning to Thai people to avoid travelling to Ukraine unless necessary during this period due to tensions on Ukraine's border and asked Thai people in Ukraine to closely monitor the situation.

Chettaphan Maksamphan, Thailand’s ambassador in Warsaw, and embassy staff travelled to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70 kilometres from the border with Poland, from February 13-15. They explored and set up facilities to use the city of Lviv as a base for evacuating Thai people back to Thailand, the embassy said.