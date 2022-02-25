Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Govt readies flights to evacuate Thais from Ukraine

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Foreign Ministry to help evacuate Thai citizens in areas affected by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible.

“The prime minister has been following the latest situations closely and is highly concerned about the safety of Thai people in Ukraine and nearby areas,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry has advised Thais to avoid the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine. The ministry has readied three plans to evacuate Thais in Ukraine:

1. Chartered flights have been prepared to take off from Lviv, which is on the Ukraine border.

2. If territorial airspace is closed, the ministry will organise road transport for Thais from Lviv to the Polish capital Warsaw.

3. Thai Airways and the Royal Thai Air Force have been told to prepare chartered flights from Thailand to either Lviv or Warsaw.

“PM Prayut also urged all Thais in Ukraine to follow the situation closely,” said Thanakorn. “If you required any assistance, contact Thailand’s embassy in Warsaw, which is also responsible for Ukraine territory.”

The embassy can be reached by telephoning +48 696 642 348 or e-mailing [email protected]

Related News

Plan in place for evacuation of Thais in Ukraine as conflict with Russia aggravates

Russia-Ukraine conflict will hurt Thailand’s exports, tourism, Arkhom fears

Chartered flights ready to evacuate Thais in Ukraine if situation escalates

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.