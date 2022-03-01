Price of meat, eggs, cooking oil almost back to normal, says Jurin

“The average price of meat has been dropping continuously over the past week. As of Sunday, pork averaged at 149.25 baht per kilo, while chicken thigh was going for 66 baht per kg and No 3 chicken eggs at 3.26 baht per piece,” Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said. “Palm oil is averaging at 61.69 baht per litre, while soybean oil is at 58.19 baht per litre.”

Jurin added that the average price of the two cooking oils is now lower than the maximum price of 64 and 73 baht per litre the ministry set for palm and soybean oil, respectively.