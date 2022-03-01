Price of meat, eggs, cooking oil almost back to normal, says Jurin

“The average price of meat has been dropping continuously over the past week. As of Sunday, pork averaged at 149.25 baht per kilo, while chicken thigh was going for 66 baht per kg and No 3 chicken eggs at 3.26 baht per piece,” Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said. “Palm oil is averaging at 61.69 baht per litre, while soybean oil is at 58.19 baht per litre.”
Jurin added that the average price of the two cooking oils is now lower than the maximum price of 64 and 73 baht per litre the ministry set for palm and soybean oil, respectively.
“In a bid to ease people’s financial burden amid the soaring price of food items since earlier this year, the ministry has implemented a price-fixing scheme on 17 necessities,” he added.
The 17 items are instant noodles, selected fresh foods, canned foods, bagged rice, seasoning sauces, vegetable oils, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, cleaning products, fertilizers, insecticides, animal feed, iron, cement, paper and drugs and medical equipment.
Jurin also said that he has ordered commerce offices in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which are suffering from flooding, to monitor the situation closely and ensure there is no price gouging and hoarding of essential products.
Published : March 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
