Major trade partners still have confidence in Thai pork: official

Envoys told Jurin that key trading partners were still confident in the quality and hygiene of pork imported from Thailand, Mallika said.

For example, Hong Kong has so far refrained from banning pork imports from Thailand, he added.

Meanwhile Laos is still importing Thai frozen pork but checking live pigs from Thailand closely.

Last week, the Livestock Development Department confirmed that ASF was detected in a pork sample from a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom. The Agriculture Ministry has denied allegations that it covered up an earlier ASF amid a 30 per cent drop in pig supplies and soaring pork prices.

Jurin was also told that Myanmar had imposed tight controls on Thai pork importers, who required a hygiene certificate from Myanmar livestock officials.